Telco offers free data for using public transport

Customers of a telco will receive extra data for using public transport, thanks to a new partnership.

The tie-up between Circles.Life and EZ-Link - believed to be the first between a telco and a transit-linked company - is due to begin next month, The Straits Times learnt yesterday.

Customers can sign up via the EZ-Link mobile app.

An integrated system will read the number of rides each user has taken, and provide them with 100MB of data for every 10 rides.

Mr Abhishek Gupta, one of the three co-founders of Circles.Life, said: "This partnership can encourage lifestyle behavioural changes and incentivise people to take public transportation more often."

Mr Nicholas Lee, chief executive officer of EZ-Link, called the telco an "innovative" partner.

Circles.Life is known for its extensive and sometimes controversial marketing campaigns.

In February, it pulled a #3dollarballer cash machine stunt, which saw a few lucky punters given $50 for inserting $3 into a machine - but left dozens more disappointed.

The company, which operates online only and does not have a bricks-and-mortar store, has also set up initiatives with DBS Bank and bicycle-sharing service oBike, providing rewards or discounts to its customers.

Correction note: This story has been edited for clarity.