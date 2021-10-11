SIA to add more vaccinated travel lane flights from North America for holiday season

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA) will add more vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flights to its line-up for the year-end holiday season, allowing more North American travellers to enter Singapore quarantine-free.

From Dec 2 to Feb 15, the national carrier will operate twice-weekly VTL flights from Seattle and Vancouver to Singapore.

It will also convert its daily non-stop service from San Francisco to Singapore to a VTL flight, starting Oct 20.

"These provide additional quarantine-free travel options for customers who wish to travel to and from North America, on top of the earlier announced VTL services from Los Angeles and New York," the airline said in a statement on Monday (Oct 11).

It will continue operating non-VTL flights from San Francisco, Seattle and Vancouver for customers who are not eligible for the VTL option.

Under the scheme, fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly into Singapore on specially designated flights. However, people here do not have to book special flights to enter their destination cities.

Tickets for the Singapore-Seattle-Vancouver service go on sale at noon on Tuesday (Oct 12).

The addition of San Francisco, Seattle and Vancouver expands the SIA Group's VTL network to 17 cities.

SIA currently operates VTL flights to Bandar Seri Begawan, Frankfurt and Munich. It has also announced plans to operate such flights to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Copenhagen, London, Los Angeles, Milan, New York, Paris, Rome and Seoul.

Scoot, SIA's sister airline, will begin VTL flights to Berlin from Oct 20.