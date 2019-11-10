Putting down roots for growth

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong planted a tree near the Countryside Playground in Yio Chu Kang yesterday, as part of the Ang Mo Kio GRC and Sengkang West SMC Tree Planting Day.

He was joined by Dr Koh Poh Koon (far left, in red), Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry and an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, and Mr Tung Yui Fai (centre, in blue), chairman of Yio Chu Kang Citizens Consultative Committee, as well as grassroots advisers and around 450 residents.

Residents got to sample healthy food and pick up environmentally friendly tips at a carnival set up for the event. Some also took part in a brisk walk. Following the tree planting, Mr Lee presented awards recognising exemplary community gardens in each constituency in Ang Mo Kio GRC.