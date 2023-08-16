New bus depot in Pasir Panjang to be ready by 2029

SINGAPORE - A new bus depot that can house 550 buses will be built on the site of the former Pasir Panjang Distripark in Harbour Drive.

Construction is expected to begin in 2024 and be completed by 2029, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) told The Straits Times.

When ready, the new depot, which sits on an approximately 4ha site – the equivalent of just over 5½ football fields – is expected to support buses operating in the southern region of Singapore, LTA said.

The authority had called a tender last Thursday to build a depot on the Pasir Panjang site, which has been vacant since 2017.

In 2021, the site was identified as a possible alternative temporary distribution site in the event of disruption to Singapore’s food supply chain. Responding to queries, the Singapore Food Agency told ST that it is reviewing plans for when the site becomes unavailable in 2024.

Today, the area surrounding the unused warehouse units appears to be used for parking by those who use the Pasir Panjang Ferry Terminal or who work in the area.

The bus depot will consist of a seven-storey main building, multi-storey quarters for transport workers and other ancillary buildings, LTA said.

The main building will house facilities needed for daily bus operations, repair, maintenance and parking, as well as chargers for electric buses. There will be a solar photovoltaic panel system fitted on its roof.