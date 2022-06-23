NDP rehearsal: 16 bus services affected

Sixteen bus services will be affected this Saturday due to road closures for a National Day Parade (NDP) rehearsal.

They are SMRT services 75, 960 and 960E; SBS Transit services 56, 70M, 111, 133, 162M, 195 and 502; Tower Transit services 77, 97, 106 and 857; and Go-Ahead Singapore services 36 and 518.

SMRT said in a statement on Tuesday that its bus services would not stop at two bus stops in Raffles Avenue.

Both SBS Transit and Tower Transit said on their websites that their respective bus services would skip 11 bus stops in Raffles Avenue, Bayfront Avenue, Central Boulevard and Marina Boulevard.

Go-Ahead Singapore said its services would skip bus stops in Bayfront Avenue, Raffles Avenue and Temasek Avenue.

All four operators said their bus services would be affected from 7.30am to 10.30pm on Saturday.

This year's National Day Parade will be held at the Marina Bay floating platform and will be open to the public, for the first time in two years.