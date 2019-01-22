Motorcyclist, pillion rider flung off bike in AYE collision

A man and a woman were taken to hospital after an accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Sunday.

The police were alerted to the accident between two cars and a motorcycle along the AYE towards the Marina Coastal Expressway at around 11.30am on Sunday.

The 35-year-old male motorcyclist and his pillion rider, a 35-year-old female, were conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital, the police said.

According to Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao, the motorcyclist and the pillion rider were sent flying when their motorbike collided with one of the cars, which had braked suddenly and swerved to the left.

Wanbao reported that a dashcam video sent to the newspaper showed the motorcyclist landing on the roof of the car after he collided with it, while the female pillion rider was flung in front of the car.

At the same time, the vehicle travelling behind them on the expressway and capturing the accident on video, also collided with the car as it was unable to stop in time.

An eyewitness who stopped to check on the victims told Wanbao that the woman complained of pain in her back. The Straits Times understands that the victims were not severely injured.

Police are investigating the accident.

Choo Yun Ting