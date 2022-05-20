ERP rates to go up in stages from May 30 at eight locations

SINGAPORE - ERP rates at gantries in eight locations where traffic speeds have fallen below the optimal range will be raised in stages for 19 time periods from Monday (May 30).

The Land Transport Authority, in a statement on Friday (May 20), said: "Based on LTA's monitoring of traffic conditions in April and May 2022, traffic has built up at various stretches of expressways with the phased easing of workplace restrictions from 29 March."

For six time periods at three locations, the Electronic Road Pricing rate increases will kick in from June 27, after the end of the June school holidays.