Connect@Changi opens: What to expect at S'pore's first dedicated facility for business travellers

Hall 7 of the Singapore Expo has been converted from an exhibition hall to a business hotel in the space of 14 weeks. The Straits Times takes a look at what travellers can expect when they book a room at Connect @ Changi.

JOURNEY OF A TRAVELLER HEADING TO CONNECT @ CHANGI

Upon arrival in Singapore

• A traveller will have to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at Changi Airport.

• After passing through immigration, he will be transported directly to Connect @ Changi in a dedicated vehicle.

Checking in at Connect @ Changi

• The traveller enters through a designated entrance, and has his temperature taken after checking in.

• He will have to wait within the room until Covid-19 test results are out about six hours after the swab is taken.

• If he tests negative, he will be allowed to move around at Connect @ Changi. If he tests positive, he will be sent to a medical facility.

During stay

• The traveller will have to take a PCR test on days 3, 7 and 14. He can book appointments using the Connect @ Changi app.

• He will not be allowed to leave the facility.

Departure from Singapore

• The traveller will have to take a PCR test before departing from Singapore.



The Premium Room at Connect @ Changi. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



SAFE MANAGEMENT MEASURES

1. Some meeting rooms are outfitted with air-tight glass panels and a separate air ventilation system.

2. Singapore residents meeting travellers will enter through different entrances, and will have to pass any documents through a document transfer box equipped with ultraviolet lighting for disinfection.



ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



3. Staff will place food deliveries/ amenities on shelves installed outside guest rooms to reduce contact.

4. Pilot waste water testing programme in parallel with the collection of clinical data to detect any Covid-19 virus in a non-invasive way.

5. Cleaners will not enter the guest room for the duration of a traveller’s stay; they will clean the room only after he checks out, and do so while wearing full personal protective equipment.



Food deliveries/ amenities will be placed on shelves installed outside guest rooms to reduce contact. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



6. Staff will wear at least 6 face shields and face masks.

ABOUT THE FACILITY

The facility will have 150 guest rooms and 40 meeting rooms initially; these will increase to 660 guest rooms and 170 meeting rooms by about May.

Guest room rates start from $384 based on a minimum stay of 24 hours; hourly rates apply after the first day.

Meeting room rates start from $20 per hour for a four-person room, and go up to $200 for a room that can accommodate 22 people .