Changi is world's best airport for 7th year running

Changi Airport, which has been named the world's best airport for the seventh straight year, is already planning its next big project - the upgrading of Terminal 2.

Works will start by the year end to cater for continued traffic growth, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said yesterday.

Enhancements include more automated check-in kiosks, bag-drop machines, immigration gates and facial recognition technology, which was first introduced at Changi Airport at T4 in 2017.

The Singapore airport was also named the best in Asia and the best in the world for leisure amenities in the global survey by London-based research firm Skytrax, involving more than 13 million travellers.

Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) came in second in the World's Best Airport category, followed by South Korea's Incheon International Airport, which took third spot.

More enhancements are being planned for travellers and visitors, CAG said yesterday after winning the award.

Jewel Changi Airport, with more than 280 shops and food and beverage outlets, will open its doors to the world on April 17.

T1, which is located next to Jewel, has also been upgraded to add new shops, restaurants and other facilities.

Improvements to T2 will also include more baggage claim belts, with existing ones lengthened.

On the commercial front, there will be 20 per cent more space for shops and restaurants.

TOP 10 AIRPORTS

• Singapore Changi Airport • Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) • Incheon International Airport • Hamad International Airport (Doha) • Hong Kong International Airport • Central Japan International Airport • Munich International Airport • London Heathrow Airport • Narita International Airport • Zurich Airport

The upgrading of T2 will take up to five years to complete, the airport said. It will increase the terminal's capacity by up to five million passengers a year, from its current 23 million.

This will provide much-needed capacity at Changi Airport, which handled a record number of 65.6 million passengers last year.

CAG's chief executive Lee Seow Hiang, who was in London to accept the Skytrax award, said: "This achievement was made possible by the strong support from our airport partners... We thank our passengers for their continued support.

"Their vote of confidence motivates us in our pursuit of service excellence and pushes us to continue redefining what an airport can be."

Mr Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: "To be voted the World's Best Airport for the seventh consecutive year is a truly fabulous achievement for Changi Airport... The opening of Jewel Changi Airport in April 2019 looks set to add another unique dimension to the experience for Changi Airport customers."