TransCab cabbie taken to hospital after taxi catches fire on CTE

SINGAPORE - A taxi driver had to be taken to hospital after his taxi caught fire on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Wednesday afternoon (Feb 20).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire along the CTE towards Yishun, before Exit 7A at about 2.35pm.

Exit 7A leads to Moulmein Road.

Two compressed air foam backpacks and an extinguisher were used to put out the fire, SCDF said.

The driver was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at around 2.45pm, the front of the TransCab taxi was in flames.

Black, thick smoke could be seen rising from the hood of the vehicle.

When contacted, a TransCab spokesman said that the driver was doing fine and would be checking in with the firm tomorrow.

She said that prior to the incident, three passengers had alighted from the taxi.

"We are still investigating the cause of the fire," she said.