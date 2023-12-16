Trailer truck carrying concrete slabs tips over and lands on its side after accident in Sheares Avenue

The truck can be seen tipped over on its side with its cargo still chained to it. PHOTO: SG ROAD
SINGAPORE - A trailer truck, carrying what appeared to be slabs of concrete, was involved in an accident on Dec 16 in Sheares Avenue.

In a video clip posted on Instagram page tiagong_sg, the truck can be seen tipped over on its side with its cargo still chained to it. “Tia gong” is Hokkien for hearsay and refers to information of uncertain credibility.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 10.35am.

An SCDF spokesman said the driver was examined and found to have sustained minor injuries, but he did not want to be taken to hospital.

The police declined to provide more details.

