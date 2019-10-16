Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Oct 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Oct 16.
Queenstown could get 5,000 new flats by 2027
About 2,060 of these homes in two developments could be launched as early as 2021 or 2022, according to tender documents.
Singapore's 4G leadership lays out plans to take relationship with China 'to a higher level'
The vision for this new team is to build on the foundations of the past decades and "scale new peaks" in its relationship with China, said DPM Heng Swee Keat.
Clearing the air over fire and haze: It's complicated, say experts of fire situation in Indonesia
While satellite data may show hot spots within an area, not all of these may translate into real fires. This is because things like metal rooftops or bodies of water may register as hot spots.
Singapore's No. 1 competitiveness ranking masks some weak spots
It must consider adopting a more liberal policy towards foreign workers, improve its shareholder governance and adopt more aggressive policies to promote the use of renewable energies, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.
Dutch police discover family locked away for years on farm waiting for the end of time
The family was discovered after one of the siblings escaped from the farm and sought help at a nearby cafe in the northern province of Drenthe.
Generation Grit: Undergrad who was sexually abused when she was 3 now ready to embrace life
Miss Law Mei Ting struggled to cope with anger, shame and loneliness when she was growing up. But now she is speaking up in this series on millennials who have overcome the odds.
Students get option to switch subjects mid-stream at Boon Lay Secondary
The programme allows students to try subjects outside their subject combination via e-learning modules. After they prove their competency, they will have the option to change their subject combination permanently.
Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's share from forced sale of $3.85m apartment to be paid to Official Assignee
Complications arose when potential buyers of the property successfully sued Ms Chan and her younger daughter over the aborted deal, and Ms Chan was made bankrupt by other creditors, leading to competing claims over the proceeds.
Google unveils new Pixel 4 phones with gesture controls and face unlock feature
The tech giant unveiled two versions of the Pixel 4 - the 6.5-inch Pixel 4 XL and the 5.7-inch Pixel 4 are identical in every way except for their screen sizes and batteries.
Football: Gutsy Lions fall 3-1 to Uzbekistan
World No. 157 Singapore may have lost to 88th-ranked Uzbekistan but they would have won over many fans with their gutsy display as they rebuild for the future.