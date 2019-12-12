Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Dec 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Dec 12.

Uncertainty as Britain goes to the polls to decide future



In a photo taken on Oct 29, 2019, a Union flag flies over the Houses of Parliament in central London. PHOTO: AFP



The people of Britain go to the polls on Thursday in a general election which will not only decide who will govern them for the next five years, but will also determine whether the nation stays or leaves the European Union, a decision affecting generations to come.

READ MORE HERE

Officer who kicked speeding PMD rider suspended; rider also being investigated



In the clip, the officer is seen side-kicking the rider as he nears the junction without slowing down close to 7pm on Tuesday (Dec 10) in Bedok Reservoir Road. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



The incident, which was caught on camera, has stirred controversy and the police are looking into it.

READ MORE HERE

Why doctors need to step up to sit in judgment on peers



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



Doctors being disciplined will soon answer to a tribunal headed by a legally trained judge. But for the process to work well, more doctors also need to be trained and to step up to sit in judgment on their peers.

READ MORE HERE

First three stations of Thomson-East Coast Line to begin service on Jan 31; free travel for commuters for three days



A new, more user-friendly map of the MRT system was unveiled at the new Woodlands South station, with improved readability of the station names, among other things. PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY



A new, more user-friendly map of the MRT system was also unveiled at the new Woodlands South station.

READ MORE HERE

New Zealand volcano death toll rises to eight



People look at a memorial at the harbour in Whakatane, following the White Island volcano eruption. PHOTO: REUTERS



Officials say many more victims of Monday's explosion at the popular tourist attraction are battling to survive after suffering horrific burns.

READ MORE HERE

Ann Wee, pioneer of social work education in Singapore, dies aged 93



In a photo taken on Dec 2, 2016, pioneer of social work education Ann Wee talks about her memoir, A Tiger Remembers. ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG



Daughter Lynnette Wee said her mother, the former head of the National University of Singapore social work department, was in good health and had made plans for the rest of the week when she suddenly died.

READ MORE HERE

DIY chain Home-Fix closing stores amid financial woes



Home-grown chain Home-Fix now lists just two stores on its website, at Tanglin Mall and Tampines One. The outlet at Tanglin Mall was shuttered yesterday, while the one at Tampines One will close by the end of the week. The company, which boasted more than 20 outlets at its peak, is undergoing debt restructuring. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Once a familiar name in many a Singapore shopping mall - and with more than 20 outlets at its peak - home-grown hardware chain Home-Fix will be shutting its last store here by the end of the week.

READ MORE HERE

Policy changes that will affect you in 2020



Those who subscribe to Netflix and other overseas digital services will have to pay a 7 per cent goods and services tax from Jan 1, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS



From Jan 1, subscribers to Netflix and other overseas digital services will have to pay a 7 per cent goods and services tax. We highlight nine other policy changes that will affect you in 2020.

READ MORE HERE

Using fake news law on PSP member's Facebook post does not affect free speech as post remains online: MCI, MinLaw



Progress Singapore Party member Brad Bowyer had implied in a Nov 13 post that the Government controls Temasek's and GIC's commercial decisions, which is false, the Government said on its fact-checking website Factually. PHOTO: GOV.SG



In a joint statement, the Ministry of Law and Ministry of Communications and Information pointed out that Progress Singapore Party member Brad Bowyer's original post remains on Facebook and is available for anyone to read.

READ MORE HERE

Apple CEO Tim Cook urges kids to code to inspire creativity, talks about possible third store in Singapore



Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook, alongside Quizercise co-creator Faith Lim. Faith is one of the 100 graduates of Apple’s Swift Accelerator coding programme. PHOTO: APPLE



Mr Tim Cook, on his first trip to Singapore since taking over the helm in 2011, met iOS developers and secondary school students, and called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

READ MORE HERE