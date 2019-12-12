Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Dec 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Dec 12.
Uncertainty as Britain goes to the polls to decide future
The people of Britain go to the polls on Thursday in a general election which will not only decide who will govern them for the next five years, but will also determine whether the nation stays or leaves the European Union, a decision affecting generations to come.
Officer who kicked speeding PMD rider suspended; rider also being investigated
The incident, which was caught on camera, has stirred controversy and the police are looking into it.
Why doctors need to step up to sit in judgment on peers
Doctors being disciplined will soon answer to a tribunal headed by a legally trained judge. But for the process to work well, more doctors also need to be trained and to step up to sit in judgment on their peers.
First three stations of Thomson-East Coast Line to begin service on Jan 31; free travel for commuters for three days
A new, more user-friendly map of the MRT system was also unveiled at the new Woodlands South station.
New Zealand volcano death toll rises to eight
Officials say many more victims of Monday's explosion at the popular tourist attraction are battling to survive after suffering horrific burns.
Ann Wee, pioneer of social work education in Singapore, dies aged 93
Daughter Lynnette Wee said her mother, the former head of the National University of Singapore social work department, was in good health and had made plans for the rest of the week when she suddenly died.
DIY chain Home-Fix closing stores amid financial woes
Once a familiar name in many a Singapore shopping mall - and with more than 20 outlets at its peak - home-grown hardware chain Home-Fix will be shutting its last store here by the end of the week.
Policy changes that will affect you in 2020
From Jan 1, subscribers to Netflix and other overseas digital services will have to pay a 7 per cent goods and services tax. We highlight nine other policy changes that will affect you in 2020.
Using fake news law on PSP member's Facebook post does not affect free speech as post remains online: MCI, MinLaw
In a joint statement, the Ministry of Law and Ministry of Communications and Information pointed out that Progress Singapore Party member Brad Bowyer's original post remains on Facebook and is available for anyone to read.
Apple CEO Tim Cook urges kids to code to inspire creativity, talks about possible third store in Singapore
Mr Tim Cook, on his first trip to Singapore since taking over the helm in 2011, met iOS developers and secondary school students, and called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.