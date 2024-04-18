TMI: Has social media made us oversharers?

As someone who often shares online about his faith and sexuality, Shaun found himself replying to others who are going through the same issues as him.

He added: “I do feel for them, but I need to remind myself that I’m not the one who will change things for them.”

Candice has no problems with viewers who disagree with her, but she added that they should offer constructive criticism, rather than dish out offhanded comments or slurs that try to tear her down.

One thing that is comforting to her, is how others will stand up for her in comment threads. “A lot of the times, if there’s a crappy comment, I don’t even have to say anything because somebody else will come in with a countering perspective.

“And then I think it’s healthy dialogue in the comments section.”

So where’s the line between a healthy amount of personal information and oversharing?

As Candice put it: “I reject this concept of oversharing. It’s in the eye of the beholder.”

What’s your take on using social media to discuss the more intimate details of your life?

DM me on Instagram at @theusualplace_nat. Share with me your views on this episode or what topics you think I should discuss on my show.

I’ll see you next time at The Usual Place,

x Nat

