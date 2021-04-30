Lower occupancy limit at malls, limits on social gatherings among tightened Covid-19 measures

SINGAPORE - Tougher measures have been put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the community following a spike in cases.

Here are the new restrictions in full.

Limit social gatherings to two a day

- Avoid going to crowded places, and stay home where possible.

- Limit social gatherings to two gatherings per day in total, be it to another household or in a public place.

- Keep groups as small as possible and stick to a regular group of contacts.

- Stay home if you feel unwell, and see a doctor to get tested if you're sick. Take the Covid-19 vaccination when it is offered to you.

- Employers should allow their employees to work from home wherever possible, and continue to stagger start times of those who need to return to the workplace. Employers should also implement flexible working hours.

Mall restrictions from May 1 to May 14

- For malls and large standalone stores, the occupancy limit will be reduced to one person per 8 sqm of gross floor area (GFA), from one person per 10 sqm of GFA previously.

- Popular malls such as Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza will have odd and even date entry restrictions on Sundays reinstated.

- Outdoor barbecue pits and campsites, including those in parks, HDB estates, condominiums and country clubs, will be closed to the public.

- From May 7 to May 14, all attractions that have received the Ministry of Trade and Industry's prior approval to operate will have to reduce their operation capacity to 50 per cent, down from 65 per cent previously.

Measures to ringfence community cases at TTSH

- So far, a total of 13 Covid-19 cases have been identified among staff and patients at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), and all close contacts have been placed under quarantine.

- All TTSH staff and patients who were in TTSH Main Block levels 3 to 13, from April 18 to April 28 are being tested.

- All public places visited by the cases during their likely infectious period will be closed for two days for cleaning, and to facilitate the testing of staff.

- Surveillance testing for patients who have been discharged from TTSH on or after April 18, and those who visited the hospital during the period.

- Surveillance testing for those who have been to, or work at the public places that the TTSH cluster cases had visited during their infectious period.

Travel restrictions

For travellers who have been in Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka

- From Saturday (May 1), at 11.59pm, all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to these countries within the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into Singapore, or be allowed to transit through Singapore.

- All travellers with recent travel history to these countries who have yet to complete their 14-day stay home notice (SHN) by Sunday (May 2) at 11.59pm, will need to complete an additional seven days at dedicated facilities. They will need to undergo three Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests: on arrival, on day 14 of their SHN, and another test before the end of their 21-day SHN period.

For travellers who have been in Thailand

- From Sunday (May 2), at 11.59pm, those who have a travel history in the past 14 days to Thailand will be required to serve a 14-day SHN at dedicated SHN facilities, and they will no longer be allowed to opt out even if they have obtained approval to opt out earlier.