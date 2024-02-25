Thousands dazzled by Chingay Parade 2024 in full bloom

SINGAPORE - About 33,000 people were dazzled by Chingay Parade 2024, which came to a close on Feb 24 in an explosion of colours at the F1 Pit Building.

In line with 2024’s theme of Blossom, floral elements featured as the main motif for the parade’s six acts to showcase Singapore’s culture and traditions.

About 3,500 local and international performers took part. The attractions included 17 community-made floats, five Chingay large floats and, for the first time, a 230m interactive floor projection – Singapore’s longest for a street parade.