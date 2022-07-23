This week's top reads from The Straits Times, July 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Police reveal identities of couple in $32m luxury goods scam
He's a hawker, she's a director of a PR firm, but love triumphs over this couple's differences
The graduate wife and her diploma-holder husband are not bothered by their differences.
Four-year-old girl who died of Covid-19 initially tested negative
Raisya Ufairah Mohammed Ashraff began showing symptoms such as fever and sore throat on July 15.
S'pore man given a share of ex-wife's $6m houses
The ruling is a clear sign that the courts aim for gender neutrality in the often fraught area of divorce proceedings.
Petrol prices fall to lowest in four months, with two grades below $3 a litre
Lunch with Sumiko: SGAG founders find success avoiding race, religion, sex and violence
Karl Mak and Adrian Ang vowed never to work together again after a failed blogshop venture, but came back to start popular meme site SGAG.
Should you use cloud-based tools, shared albums to organise holiday photos, videos?
If you are thinking about finally organising the many photos and videos you shot during your vacation, here's how you can start doing so.