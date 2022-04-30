These 2 years lost (or not): Looking back at how S'pore coped with Covid-19

As Singapore eases most of its Covid-19 community and border measures and life returns to almost pre-pandemic norms, people in Singapore look back at how they coped during the past two years, their highs and lows, and lessons learnt.
Leading Singapore’s Covid-19 response
'Inspiring to see grit, commitment and resolve': Lawrence Wong on S'pore's Covid-19 battle
Finance Minister Lawrence Wong was appointed co-chair of the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic in 2020.
'More people or fewer people, I do the same work': Office cleaner continues working through pandemic
'Our jobs are coming to an end; it's bittersweet': Former concierge supervisor who became swabber
Battling Covid-19
'I was on a life-support machine for 29 days and I almost lost my life': Covid-19 survivor
Madam Choy Wai Chee came down with Covid-19 in 2020 and was hospitalised for four months.
'Pain of not being able to say goodbye is hard to bear': Family couldn't visit father before he died
'What we have lost will come back if we endure': Migrant worker who had Covid-19
Changing careers
'I came to realise I was really good at being alone': Kit Chan on life during pandemic
Singer and actress Kit Chan says the pandemic has fostered a sense of resilience and strength.
'It has given me another option': Singer who became food delivery rider during Covid-19 pandemic
'I was not bringing home bread, it was just bread crumbs': Taxi driver on the loss of income during Covid-19
'Can they really watch me talk for the next one hour?': Tour guide who learnt to conduct virtual tours
Pivoting businesses
'We were haemorrhaging money': Jewellery store owner revamped business amid pandemic
Ms Trixie Khong, the founder of By Invite Only Jewellery, had just opened her first physical store two years before the pandemic.
'Covid-19 is a blessing in disguise': Coffee powder stall owners explored online platforms
'It was do or die': F&B business owners revived burger brand during pandemic
'To care for and be cared for': Entertainment firm COO retained staff during Covid-19 lockdown
Coping amid the pandemic
'First 2 years of university have been very dry': Undergraduate who enrolled during pandemic
I've lost two years of what university life can be but I'm hopeful I can make the best of my next two years, says undergraduate Diviya Vega.
In a quiet time, making peace with myself
Parenting in a pandemic: How has Covid-19 affected child-raising and our kids?
'It's time seniors get out of the cage syndrome': Senior wants to encourage others to travel