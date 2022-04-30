'I was not bringing home bread, it was just bread crumbs': Taxi driver on income loss during Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Mr James Quak, 46, is a ComfortDelGro relief taxi driver who has been driving since 2012. His wife is an administrative personnel and he has one child who is in secondary school.

After the circuit breaker ended, the reopening phases where Singapore toggled between loosening and tightening measures were actually the toughest.

Each time taxi drivers heard the Government announce work from home would be the default, or schools would implement home-based learning, we knew, that's it.

The streets would be depressingly quiet with no one calling for taxis. There was a severe lack of demand.

At the back of my mind, I was constantly reminded about overhead costs such as vehicle rental and petrol.

I was not bringing home bread, it was just bread crumbs.

Till today, there is this lingering fear that the Government will suddenly announce more Covid-19 restrictions.

When my income was very low, I was thankful to have been able to turn to various financial support schemes introduced by the government.

The Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme provided some cold hard cash, which was very helpful as it cushioned my income loss.

Half a loaf was better than no bread.

We have also had to make adjustments to our working schedule due to the lack of nightlife.

Before the pandemic, we would usually do a 12-hour shift. Right now, to ensure that drivers in both the day and night shifts have the opportunity to earn some money, we have shortened our shifts to nine hours, from 6am to 3pm, so that the other driver can take over from 3pm to 12am the next day. I usually take on the morning shift as this ensures that my rest time coincides with my family and I am able to spend more time with them.

Rentals were waived during the circuit breaker and I treated that period as unpaid leave.

During circuit breaker, my average hourly earnings dropped from around $30 in pre-pandemic days to $10.

We exchanged our time and effort for income, but when things did not pay off, the stress accumulated. All the stress and anxiety made me a little more emotional and sensitive.