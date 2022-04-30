In a quiet time, making peace with myself

SINGAPORE - No language, no musical instrument, no sourdough bread. In the months at home during Covid-19, I mastered nothing substantial nor did I build anything lasting. No real muscle, no flower bed, no bookshelf. I saved no one's life but I made peace with myself.

Even with my cooking which tastes like cardboard left in the rain. It's okay. Only I have to eat it.

My journey through Covid-19 was a jumble of much sitting and some soaring. From October 2020 to March 2022, I took 17 flights, endured more swabs up my nose than is reasonable, did seven weeks in total in quarantine, and found only a little comfort in Aldous Huxley's insistence that "the more powerful and original a mind, the more it will incline towards the religion of solitude".

Single folk like me had their own Covid-19 experience, for our only company at home was our reflection and our shadow. Most days, for a year, I'd call the same friend overseas and we'd talk, or say very little, and just sort of hold hands virtually.

I should have kept a diary but life some days seemed as empty as a page. But I learnt things. Like a life lived in boxer shorts can't be overrated. Cities, I realised, make more comforting noises than I thought. A child at play, couples going to work, a man on his phone - just the background sounds of the living. But for months, all we got was silence in all its tones.

I stared at the horizon, looking wistfully at places far beyond where I wanted to be. I missed birds. I decided David Simon (The Wire, The Deuce) is part-genius. I forgot what it was like to sip a beer slowly and glimpse a beautiful woman across a bar.

It's the little things, isn't it?

I saw suffering on a scale I hadn't before. How does a day labourer work from home? How does she feed herself? Covid-19 offered us perspective, it was ours to take or shun. If we treat nurses - who came to work every day, for no great pay, and at great risk - rudely, then we are pitiful folk.

I found that people fear but then they forget too fast. In an old movie, The Gumball Rally, an Italian driver yanks off his rear view mirror and tosses it aside with the words "What's behind me is not important". The world kept casually doing that with its masks. But Covid-19 is still in front. No?