'It has given me another option': Singer who became food delivery rider during pandemic

SINGAPORE - Ms Norhidayah Mohd Ali, 35, a singer at entertainment venues for 17 years, had her career disrupted because of the pandemic and eventually became a part-time food delivery rider with Deliveroo.

I remember I was doing a gig in March 2020 when the Government announced nightlife will have to shut in two days. On my last day of performing, I said to the customers: "We'll be back soon. Don't miss us!" I thought we would be back again in a few months.

During circuit breaker, it got stressful - finding a job was difficult because when I went for interviews, they'd say 'I see you sing all the time. You don't have the experience we are looking for.'

And it went on - six months, then eight months, I began to think there's no way nightlife is going to return.

Even though I took a course in online retail, it was hard for me to find a job. I tried working in dispatch, but I couldn't take it.

After I learnt from a friend who was doing food delivery how flexible it was, I decided to give it a try. I was nervous on the first day but I met a fellow rider who showed me how to complete the deliveries.

That was eight months ago and now, I'm used to it. I deliver on a motorbike. Doing delivery is a way of helping my husband, an engineer who is supporting our family, including my father, parents-in law and 14-year-old son.

There was once I was delivering food at about 1am to a condo when a customer, upon opening the door to receive his order, realised I was a woman and asked me what I was doing outside at this hour.

He asked me to wait awhile, came back with a $50 note, and told me to go back home and rest. I found that heartwarming.

I've learnt to be patient. Previously I always got angry at the smallest things. When I deliver food, some customers get agitated when their food is late. I know I cannot snap at the customers, so I've learnt to suppress my anger.

At home, I apply the same thing.

A few months ago, I started doing live-streaming for my singing from about 5pm-7pm, then I would deliver food from 8pm-2am.

Since restrictions have eased, I have returned to my live singing and will be doing that five times a week. I will be returning to my old workplace in Haji Lane and performing at places like Acid Bar.

But I have no intention of leaving food delivery and will do it on my days off. I enjoy doing it.

Because of Covid-19, the whole world changed just like that, at the snap of the fingers. I don't know what could be next. So I told my husband, I'm not going to leave Deliveroo. I will do it in my own time.

It has given me another option. So if anything happens to the nightlife scene, I know at least I have another way out.