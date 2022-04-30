'To care for and be cared for': Entertainment firm COO retained staff during Covid-19 lockdown

SINGAPORE - Mr Romell Song, 45, is the chief operating officer of live entertainment company IMC Group Asia, which stages concerts and music events. Headquartered in Singapore, it also manages live venues Capitol Theatre and *Scape The Ground Theatre.

What we lost in the last two years was time.

IMC had anchored our business in China since its founding in 2008, but in 2018, the company took a strategic decision to move our headquarters to Singapore to position ourselves as a more Asia-centric company.

Just as we were about to launch our activities from Singapore, including the One Love Asia Festival - what was to be one of Asia's largest music and lifestyle festivals - Covid-19 struck.

The world literally went into lockdown and the live music entertainment industry suffered an unprecedented impact.

Now we are two years behind.

We were committed to keeping everyone on payroll, even though the most commercially sensible thing to do was to cut as much costs as possible and hire everyone back later when things resumed some sense of normalcy.

We continued pushing live concerts where possible with our AL!VE concert series, held at Capitol Theatre, adhering to prevailing safe management measures.

We had staff who, due to border controls, could not reunite with their families in Malaysia and Hong Kong for over two years.

During Chinese New Year this year, we arranged flights and land transit to send them home quickly to spend as much time with their families as possible.