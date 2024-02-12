In Your Opinion Podcast

The great communication catch-up: Is Singapore SimplyGo-ing too fast?

(From left to right): ST Assistant Podcast Editor, Lynda Hong, Ms Neeta Lachmandas, founder of ConsciousService, Associate Professor Helen Koh from the Singapore University of Social Sciences, Podcast Producer, Hadyu Rahim (back) and ST Podcast Editor, Ernest Luis in the podcast studio. ST PHOTO: PENELOPEE LEE
Our two guests in the podcast studio, Associate Professor Helen Koh from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) and Ms Neeta Lachmandas, founder of ConsciousService. ST PHOTO: HADYU RAHIM
ST podcast editor Ernest Luis and assistant podcast editor Lynda Hong with Ms Neeta Lachmandas, founder of ConsciousService. ST PHOTO: HADYU RAHIM
and
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Monday of the month, The Straits Times takes a hard look at social issues of the day with guests.

The hard deadline for full transition from an older card-based ticketing system to the account-based SimplyGo public transport payment system by June 1, 2024 eventually went away. This is after public outcry over SimplyGo’s inability to display fares and card balances at fare gates and bus card readers. 

Such negative reactions have raised questions how impactful nationwide policies, like the adoption of SimplyGo, can be better communicated to the public. And is a one-size-fit-all approach even possible for Singapore’s rapidly ageing population that must constantly overcome the first hurdle in adapting to technology? 

ST podcast editor Ernest Luis and assistant podcast editor Lynda Hong host two guest speakers in this episode:

Associate Professor Helen Koh from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) for her insights on ageing issues

Ms Neeta Lachmandas, founder of ConsciousService, a training and consulting company, and also a former executive director of the Institute of Service Excellence at SMU and assistant chief executive of STB.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:33 Technology and convenience versus customer experience and communication

4:55 Selling people the upside on digital policies as well as how to handle major changes; was this just an issue for the ‘older’ generation?

8:05 Tailoring “instructional design” - the art and science of teaching seniors

11:25 Understanding the need for bite-sized info in small steps across older generations, “empathy” in designing public policy for an increasingly ageing population

18:08 Contradictory “digital transformation” messaging not an issue exclusive to only Singapore

20:45 Why it’s good to aim for “universal design”; why seniors are a highly diverse group

Produced by: Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg), Lynda Hong (lyndahong@sph.com.sg) and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Follow In Your Opinion Podcast here twice a month and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukb

Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

#inyouropinion

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top