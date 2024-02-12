The great communication catch-up: Is Singapore SimplyGo-ing too fast?

Such negative reactions have raised questions how impactful nationwide policies, like the adoption of SimplyGo, can be better communicated to the public. And is a one-size-fit-all approach even possible for Singapore’s rapidly ageing population that must constantly overcome the first hurdle in adapting to technology?

ST podcast editor Ernest Luis and assistant podcast editor Lynda Hong host two guest speakers in this episode:

Associate Professor Helen Koh from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) for her insights on ageing issues

Ms Neeta Lachmandas, founder of ConsciousService, a training and consulting company, and also a former executive director of the Institute of Service Excellence at SMU and assistant chief executive of STB.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:33 Technology and convenience versus customer experience and communication

4:55 Selling people the upside on digital policies as well as how to handle major changes; was this just an issue for the ‘older’ generation?

8:05 Tailoring “instructional design” - the art and science of teaching seniors

11:25 Understanding the need for bite-sized info in small steps across older generations, “empathy” in designing public policy for an increasingly ageing population

18:08 Contradictory “digital transformation” messaging not an issue exclusive to only Singapore

20:45 Why it’s good to aim for “universal design”; why seniors are a highly diverse group

Produced by: Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg), Lynda Hong (lyndahong@sph.com.sg) and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Follow In Your Opinion Podcast here twice a month and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukb

Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

#inyouropinion