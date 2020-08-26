The Big Story Podcast: Know your rights if you are retrenched

The Big Story Ep 26: Know your rights if you are retrenched
6:55 mins
Synopsis: This is a special episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story.
The surge in unemployment and retrenchments amid the Covid-19 crisis has left many worried across various sectors.
Assistant news editor Toh Yong Chuan addresses some FAQs sent in by readers to The Straits Times on what to do if one gets retrenched.
