Taxi driver who crashed into 3 vehicles in Bedok carpark arrested for drink driving

SINGAPORE - A 62-year-old taxi driver suspected of drink driving was arrested on Tuesday morning (March 19), after crashing into a car and two lorries at a Bedok carpark.

The police said that they were alerted to the accident at the carpark in front of Block 631 Bedok Reservoir Road at about 1.15am.

Police officers arrested the taxi driver and they are investigating the incident.

The Straits Times understands that no one was injured.

A witness who lives at the block told citizen journalism website Stomp on Tuesday that he heard a loud bang and tyres screeching.

Looking out the window, he saw that the taxi had mounted the pavement and was behind some shops.

The taxi then reversed into the wall twice before hitting a black car. The cab then squeezed in between a lorry and a white car, he said.

The witness added that the taxi reversed again and then surged forward to hit a lorry. He called the police after the taxi came to a stop near a tree.

Another resident who lives two blocks away, who wanted to be known only as Abdul, said that he saw the taxi driver being arrested by the police at about 2am.

Photos that he shared with Stomp show a Silvercab taxi with severe damage to its front bumper, as well as debris on the ground.

"I think it's quite shocking that this took place in a carpark," he said.

Premier Taxis, which operates Silvercab, said on Tuesday that it has been informed of the incident and it has suspended the driver.

The taxi operator is also assisting the authorities with their investigations.

"Hence, at this point, we are unable to comment further or provide the requested information of the driver due to the confidential nature of the information," it said.