Tanjong Pagar crash: The Feb 2021 accident that left 5 killed and 1 badly burnt

SINGAPORE - On Feb 13, 2021, a BMW crashed into a shophouse in Tanjong Pagar around 5.40am and burst into flames. All five men in the car were killed.

They were Mr Jonathan Long Junwei, 29; Mr Eugene Yap Zheng Min, 29; Mr Elvin Tan Yong Hao, 28; Mr Teo Qi Xiang, 26; and Mr Gary Wong Hong Chieh, 29.

Mr Long's fiancee, Ms Raybe Oh Siew Huey ran into the fire to try and save them. She suffered severe burns and is recovering from the ordeal after going through many operations.

The Coroner's hearing into the accident will be held on Thursday (June 9).

Woman badly burnt in Tanjong Pagar crash has endured 32 operations, survived pneumonia