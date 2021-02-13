Five die after car slams into Tanjong Pagar shophouse on Saturday morning

SINGAPORE - Five people died and one was sent to Singapore General Hopital after a car slammed into the front of a shophouse on Saturday (Feb 13) morning.

In a statement to The Straits Times, the SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at 37 Tanjong Pagar Rd at about 5.40am.

"The fire involved a car and the front of a shophouse. SCDF extinguished the fire with three water jets and one compressed air foam backpack.

Five people were pronounced dead at the scene and one sent to SGH with burn injuries.

ST understands that the five who died were in the car when the accident happened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.