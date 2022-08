SINGAPORE - It has been 18 months since five young men were killed in a fiery car crash in Tanjong Pagar last year, but the emotions are still raw for the families who have been left behind.

For Ms Michelle Wong, 34, wounds are reopened whenever she reads stories about the accident that killed her brother, Mr Gary Wong Hong Chieh, 29, and the lack of empathy from some netizens only rubs salt into these wounds.