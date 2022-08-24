Tanjong Pagar crash: Deaths of 5 men in burning car ruled as traffic-related misadventure

SINGAPORE - Five men were killed when a white BMW M4 burst into flames after it crashed in Tanjong Pagar on Feb 13 last year and State Coroner Adam Nakhoda has found their deaths to be a traffic-related misadventure.

Delivering his findings on Wednesday (Aug 24) in an inquiry into the men's deaths, he said the sad and tragic event involved the deaths of five men who were in the prime of their lives.

State Coroner Nakhoda added that this case serves to remind other motorists not to operate vehicles when they are under the influence of alcohol.

One of the men, Mr Jonathan Long Junwei, 29, had clocked speeds of up to 182kmh while he was driving the car in the area, shortly before it ploughed into the pillar of a shophouse and burst into flames at around 5.40am that day.

It was travelling at an estimated speed of between 87kmh and 99kmh at the point of impact. The speed limit for the stretch along Tanjong Pagar Road is 50kmh.

The accident happened on the second day of Chinese New Year in 2021.

An autopsy later showed that Mr Long, who had recently bought the car, had a blood alcohol reading of 86mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. This exceeded the legal limit of 80mg per 100ml.

His four passengers were also killed in the crash.

They were: Mr Wilson Teo Qi Xiang, 26; Mr Elvin Tan Yong Hao, 28; Mr Eugene Yap Zheng Min, 29; and Mr Gary Wong Hong Chieh, 29.