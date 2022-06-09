Driver busted alcohol limit, was speeding at 148kmh before Tanjong Pagar crash: Coroner's inquiry

SINGAPORE - The coroner's inquiry into the deaths of five men who were in a fiery car crash in Tanjong Pagar on Feb 13 last year heard that the white BMW M4 had hit speeds of up to 148kmh before the accident.

The speed limit for the stretch along Tanjong Pagar Road is 50kmh, Senior Staff Sergeant Muhammad Firdaus Suleiman testified on Thursday (June 9) before State Coroner Adam Nakhoda.

The Traffic Police investigator added that four different people had taken turns to drive the car.

Mr Jonathan Long Junwei, 29, was at the wheel when it crashed into a shophouse. He owned the car.

The other three drivers were Mr Eugene Yap Zheng Min, Mr Park Se Jin and Ms Phoo Yi Lin.

Senior Staff Sgt Firdaus said an autopsy showed that Mr Long had a blood alcohol reading of 86mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

This exceeded the legal limit of 80mg per 100ml.

Mr Long was driving the car at around 5.40am when it crashed into a shophouse before bursting into flames.

Mr Long and his four passengers - Mr Teo Qi Xiang, 26; Mr Elvin Tan Yong Hao, 28; Mr Yap, 29; and Mr Gary Wong Hong Chieh, 29 - were killed in the incident.