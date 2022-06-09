Driver busted alcohol limit, was speeding at 148kmh before Tanjong Pagar crash: Coroner's inquiry

SINGAPORE - The coroner's inquiry into the deaths of five men who were in a fiery car crash in Tanjong Pagar on Feb 13 last year heard that the white BMW M4 had hit speeds of up to 148kmh before the accident.
The speed limit for the stretch along Tanjong Pagar Road is 50kmh, Senior Staff Sergeant Muhammad Firdaus Suleiman testified on Thursday (June 9) before State Coroner Adam Nakhoda.
The Traffic Police investigator added that four different people had taken turns to drive the car.
Mr Jonathan Long Junwei, 29, was at the wheel when it crashed into a shophouse. He owned the car.
The other three drivers were Mr Eugene Yap Zheng Min, Mr Park Se Jin and Ms Phoo Yi Lin.
Senior Staff Sgt Firdaus said an autopsy showed that Mr Long had a blood alcohol reading of 86mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.
This exceeded the legal limit of 80mg per 100ml.
Mr Long was driving the car at around 5.40am when it crashed into a shophouse before bursting into flames.
Mr Long and his four passengers - Mr Teo Qi Xiang, 26; Mr Elvin Tan Yong Hao, 28; Mr Yap, 29; and Mr Gary Wong Hong Chieh, 29 - were killed in the incident.
Senior Staff Sgt Firdaus told the court that shortly before the tragedy, Mr Long and his friends were at a Chinese New Year gathering where they consumed alcoholic drinks.
They then left for Hong Jja Jang restaurant in Tanjong Pagar Road, where they continued drinking. The eatery was run by Mr Park.
Senior Staff Sgt Firdaus added that according to witnesses, Mr Long later decided to show his newly purchased BMW to his friends.
Mr Yap, who was later found to have 119mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, was the first to take it for a ride that morning.
He drove it from the Tanjong Pagar restaurant towards Keppel, and made a U-turn in Enggor Street.
After that, he drove the car along Tanjong Pagar Road towards Maxwell Road before stopping near the eatery where Ms Phoo took over.
The court heard that Mr Yap had driven the car at speeds of between 75kmh and 88kmh.
Ms Phoo followed the same route and drove at speeds of up to 59kmh before Mr Park took the wheel.
Senior Staff Sgt Firdaus said that he also followed the same path, driving at speeds of between 109 kmh and 130kmh.
Mr Long was the fourth driver and four of his friends - Mr Teo, Mr Tan, Mr Yap and Mr Wong - joined him in the vehicle.
The court heard that the men did so even though the car had designated seats for only the driver and three passengers.
Mr Long was driving along Tanjong Pagar Road when the car mounted a kerb, resulting in the fatal crash.
His fiancee, former air stewardess Raybe Oh Siew Huey, 26, rushed to the scene to try to help the occupants and was badly burned in the incident.
She spent four months in Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and needed multiple reconstructive surgical operations to help her recover from her injuries.
The court was packed on Thursday morning with lawyers and friends of the deceased. Relatives of three of the men who died were also present.
They were addressed by the State Coroner who extended his condolences, and said the family members were allowed to raise questions during the inquiry.
Four of the occupants of the car were working as financial advisers at Aviva Financial Advisers. Mr Wong was a former representative there.
The Straits Times earlier reported that Ms Oh and the occupants of the car had dined at a nearby Korean eatery before the accident.
Security camera footage showed the vehicle travelling down Tanjong Pagar Road before it crashed into the shophouse. It burst into flames seconds later.
Ms Oh is seen in mobile phone footage running into the flames to try and save the men.
She emerges seconds later covered in flames.
The Land Transport Authority looked into the road conditions in Tanjong Pagar following the tragedy and subsequently installed more traffic-calming measures such as road dividers as well as pedestrian crossings.
The coroner's inquiry continues.