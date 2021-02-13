5 killed in Tanjong Pagar car crash: What happened

SINGAPORE - The bodies of five people killed in a pre-dawn crash along Tanjong Pagar Road were identified by their next-of-kin at about 10.30am on Saturday (Feb 13), about five hours after the accident.

This is a timeline of the events which took place early on Saturday:

5.30am: The roar of car engines is heard about 10 minutes before a loud crash. Eyewitnesses say the car, a white BMW, burst into flames soon after it slammed into a vacant shophouse previously occupied by Five Oars Coffee Roasters.

5.40am: Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) is alerted to a fire at 37 Tanjong Pagar Road. A man is later seen crying hysterically at the scene and begging for his friends to be rescued from the car.

7.30am: Land Transport Authority announces road closures on Tanjong Pagar Road (towards Murray Street) after Maxwell Road.

7.50am: The Straits Times arrives at the scene of the crash. About 200m of Tanjong Pagar Road is cordoned off by the police. SCDF had sent four fire trucks to the scene.

10.30am: Next-of-kin of the occupants of the car are spotted at the crash site, identifying the bodies of the five killed. Two police hearses are at the scene.

10.50am: Police cordon is expanded to block off the whole of Cook Street and more of the Duxton Hill area.

11.11am: First hearse arrives at the mortuary in Singapore General Hospital (SGH). A woman with burn injuries has been sent to the same hospital. It is unclear if she was in the car before the crash. Witnesses had seen her desperately trying to pull a male passenger, believed to be her boyfriend, out of the wreck.

11.26am: Second hearse arrives at SGH.

11.30am: Family members are seen leaving the scene.

