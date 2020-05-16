Take heart and reflect during Ramadan, amid coronavirus outbreak: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - With Hari Raya Puasa approaching, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong acknowledged that this year's muted festivities amid the Covid-19 outbreak would be difficult.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (May 16), the PM said that he had held a virtual dialogue with Malay-Muslim and community leaders to discuss how families are coping with the circuit breaker restrictions.

Muslims in Singapore will celebrate Hari Raya Puasa, or Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which marks the end of the Ramadan fast, on May 24, ahead of the circuit breaker ending on June 1.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) had announced on Friday (May 15) that there should not be Hari Raya visits or gatherings during the circuit breaker period, and that Singaporean pilgrims will have to defer the annual haj pilgrimage to Mecca to 2021.

PM Lee, who partook in an "e-buka puasa", or a virtual breaking of fast, observed: "It has been an unusual Ramadan, with families breaking fast with immediate family only and no jalan jalans to the Geylang Serai bazaar."

He added: "To all who have sacrificed to keep loved ones safe during this period, take heart. We are facing this together, and our collective efforts are showing results.

"We may be celebrating differently this year, but the significance of the holy month remains constant - a time of reflection, prayer, and good deeds. No pandemic can change this. May your Ramadan continue to be blessed and bright, and your family healthy."

