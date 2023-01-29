Stop scams: Paying the price for falling for fake love, investments and jobs

Keying in your personal details to access free Wi-Fi at a cafe might sound mundane enough, but it could lead to a lifetime of regret.

Fraudsters can get their hands on such information – through hacking or buying it illegally – and claim to be from government agencies to manipulate people into handing over their life savings, said Assistant Professor Kang Hyunjin from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

She said: “Many victims don’t realise they are being cheated as they underestimate the lengths these swindlers will go to steal from them.”

