STB paves way to allow for 'cruises to nowhere' from S'pore

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is creating a health and safety framework that will allow for "cruises to nowhere" departing from Singapore, in what could be the first step towards resuming leisure travel.

On Wednesday last week, it appointed classification society DNV GL Singapore to create a cruise compliance audit and certification programme for cruise lines that want to restart sailings from the Republic.

Cruise ships have not been allowed to call here since March 13.

According to tender documents seen by The Straits Times, STB plans to allow "cruise to nowhere" sailings out of Singapore, with a maximum capacity of 50 per cent of the usual capacity for the first three months when sailings resume. It did not specify when this would be.

To prepare for this, it is working with DNV GL to establish a cruise certification programme benchmarked against global health, safety and hygiene standards.

A number of countries closed their ports to cruise vessels earlier this year after the rapid spread of the coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined off the coast of Japan in February.

DNV GL will create a set of health and safety protocols, conduct compliance audits and certify cruise ships that meet requirements. It will also develop a penalty framework for non-compliance with safety management measures.

All cruise lines must be audited and receive certification to sail out of Singapore, STB said in the tender documents.

Ms Annie Chang, STB's cruise director, told The Straits Times yesterday that the certification will serve as a quality mark to assure passengers that the cruise has met required safety and hygiene standards. More details will be announced later, she added.

Chan Brothers Travel said it will be partnering Dream Cruises to market and sell "cruises to nowhere" from Singapore, though sales have not yet been launched.

Genting Cruise Lines, which operates the Star, Dream and Crystal Cruises brands, has been operating island-hopping cruises in Taiwan since July. It did not respond to queries.

Cruising remains on pause in much of the world as the industry seeks to develop a set of health and safety norms that will prevent on-board outbreaks and convince port authorities to reopen cruise traffic.

Ms Angie Stephen, Royal Caribbean Group's Asia-Pacific managing director, said its ships will feature upgraded air filtration systems and other health and safety measures when they return to service.

Asked whether it will be seeking certification to sail out of Singapore, Ms Stephen said the cruise line will work closely with the local authorities to implement necessary requirements and announce cruises after receiving approval to resume.

Norwegian Cruise Line did not respond to queries on whether it plans to attain certification or offer "cruise to nowhere" itineraries here.

Celebrity Cruises also declined to comment, saying that its sailings remain suspended worldwide until Oct 31.

A spokesman for Princess Cruises said its global operations will be paused until mid-December, and a return to service operations involving public health and safety protocols has yet to be formalised.