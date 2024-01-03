Staring incident believed to have sparked Orchard Central attack that left 6 injured

SINGAPORE – A purported staring incident is believed to have led to an altercation at Orchard Central on Jan 1.

Five men and one woman suffered injuries in the alleged attack by a 30-year-old man. He has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

In a media release on Jan 3, the police said preliminary investigations revealed a purported staring incident between the suspect and an 18-year-old male victim.

The suspect then attacked the victim. He also attacked four other men and a 27-year-old woman. The four men and one woman had either been trying to intervene and stop the attack, or had come across the commotion, the police said.

All six victims, aged between 18 and 30, were treated at the hospital and have since been discharged.

The victims are believed to have suffered knife wounds, but the police have not provided further information on the alleged weapon.

Blood stains were spotted in various places along a 200m stretch on the 11th floor of the mall a day after the incident.

The units on the 11th floor are occupied by dance club Ark 11, a steakhouse and a restaurant.

The police said the suspect had fled before officers arrived, but they were able to establish his identity with the help of police cameras and arrested him on Jan 2.

The police added that they have zero tolerance for such brazen acts of violence and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

The suspect is expected to be charged on Jan 4.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon may be jailed for up to seven years and fined and caned.