ST+ news with benefits

An adventure on ice for ST subscribers

The ever-popular Disney On Ice returns. This time, the show Live Your Dreams takes you and your family on a journey of courage and adventure.

Produced by Feld Entertainment, Live Your Dreams lets you follow Moana on an adventure, with Mickey and Minnie Mouse presenting a feast for your senses, featuring the beloved characters from Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Tangled, Cinderella, and Disney and Pixar's Coco.

The fun starts even before the show begins. When you arrive, you will be welcomed by special guests Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, and they will teach you a special dance.

The show runs from March 12 to 22 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets are priced between $20 and $225.

Now, $2,700 worth of tickets are up for grabs. SPH Rewards subscribers stand to win four Magical Moments packages (which include exclusives such as rink-side first-row seats, priority entrance access, and a post-show meet and greet session) and 20 VVIP tickets.

Eight of these VVIP tickets come with a special ride just for the kids.

To take part, look out for the giveaway in the "Rewards" section in the SPH Rewards app. Just click on the "Join" button, and answer a simple question to take part.

Exploring fiction and reality in provocative play

What is real? What is fiction?

The play The Lifespan Of A Fact tries to answer that.

It is a smash hit on Broadway and has been hailed by The New York Times as "terrifically engaging", and The Wall Street Journal as "a smart, rib-bustingly funny play".

Jim Fingal is a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact-checker for a prominent but sinking New York magazine.

John D'Agata is a talented writer with an essay about the suicide of a teenage boy.

And that essay could save the magazine from collapse.

When Fingal is assigned to fact-check D'Agata's essay, the two come head to head in a comedic yet gripping battle.

The play is fast-moving and provocative, with a heavy dose of humour.

Staged here by the Singapore Repertory Theatre, the play, heavily laced with timely humour, is the ultimate showdown of fact versus fiction.

It stars Ghafir Akbar, Janice Koh and Jamil Schulze.

It runs from Feb 25 to March 14.

SPH subscribers can buy Category 1 and 2 tickets at a 10 per cent discount. Tickets are at $50 and $25 respectively. Buy your tickets via https://ticketing.srt.com.sg/srt/ booking/tlf0220?promocode= lifespansph

