Singapore values its relations with Vietnam and Cambodia, and hopes that they can continue to grow based on candour and trust, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said last night.

It was responding to reports that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's recent comments on the 1978 Vietnamese invasion of Cambodia had caused some unhappiness in those countries.

"Notwithstanding our differences in the past, we have always treated each other with respect and friendship," MFA said.

