Son's words spur parents to foster more kids

When housewife Lourdes Thomas Audrey and her husband took in their first foster child 15 years ago, the pain of separation after six months was enough to make them think of never doing it again.

"She went back home to her family and we couldn't take it... My husband doesn't cry, but this time he did," said Madam Audrey, who is now 50.

It was the words of their biological son Rajev Jarryll Deneshan, who was six years old at the time, that made her think twice: "There are many other kids who need help and need a home."

The family eventually went on to foster nine other children, including Rayan (not his real name), who is now 14.

Yesterday, Rayan was among 20 foster children to receive commendation awards for achievements in the academic field, sports, arts and character development at the Ministry of Social and Family Development's (MSF) annual Foster Family Day.

An outstanding achievement award was also presented to a foster youth who did well academically and led her school's dance team to clinch a certificate of distinction in the Singapore Youth Festival.

As of June, there were about 1,150 vulnerable children and young persons placed in out-of-home care, meaning that they were unable to live with their natural families due to abuse, neglect or abandonment. The two main care options here are foster care and residential care.

Madam Audrey and her husband, senior technician Rajev Valayutham, 52, are among the 510 foster families in Singapore, as of June, caring for 542 foster children.

While the commitment to care for more children was daunting initially, Madam Audrey said her proudest moments included seeing Rayan's progress and growth: "Rayan looks up to his foster brother... When Jarryll went to secondary school, Rayan wanted to follow suit. When Jarryll received awards from the school, he wanted to do it too."

Foster Family Day, first held in 2015 and attended by over 270 people this year at The Chevrons club in Boon Lay Way, shows appreciation to foster parents and celebrates the achievements of the children.

The event also recognised 11 corporate and community partners including EtonHouse Community Fund which provides resources for children and families under the KidStart programme, as well as internships and mindfulness programmes for youth and individuals under the MSF's care.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Faishal Ibrahim noted that the journey of a foster parent is not always easy, but there is a community supporting them.

Following recent amendments to the Children and Young Persons Act, which will be implemented in the first quarter of next year, foster parents will be able to enjoy childcare leave benefits to care for these children, and be able to make decisions for the foster children under their care as well, he said.