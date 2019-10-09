Cyclist taken to hospital after accident with SMRT bus in Sembawang

SINGAPORE - A cyclist was taken to hospital after he was involved in an accident with an SMRT bus on Monday (Oct 7).

Police said they were alerted to the accident at 4.33pm, and that the 30-year-old cyclist was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The accident happened at the junction of Sembawang Way and Sembawang Drive, with a video capturing the aftermath circulating on Facebook.

In the video, a man wearing jeans and slippers lies prone on the road by the roadside kerb surrounded by concerned onlookers. A man in an SMRT vest can be seen making a call on his mobile phone before walking away.

Transport operator SMRT has confirmed that one of its buses was involved in the accident.

Its director of bus operations, Mr Vincent Gay, told The Straits Times on Wednesday that the transport operator has reached out to the cyclist at the hospital to provide support and assistance.

He added that SMRT is helping police with the investigations into the accident.