Smokers in Singapore cutting down on cigarettes, but more people vaping: Survey

SINGAPORE – Smokers in Singapore have been cutting down on the number of cigarettes they light up each week, a survey has found, but this is happening amid an uptick in the use of products like e-cigarettes and vaporisers.

The survey by Milieu Insight produced a mixed bag of results.

The average number of sticks of cigarettes smoked per week fell from 72 in the third quarter of 2021 to 56 in Q4 2023. Meanwhile, the usage of alternative products like e-cigarettes and vaporisers increased over the same time period from 3.9 per cent to 5.2 per cent of the population.

“Since Q2 2022, the number of sticks smoked per week had declined gradually.

“This can also be attributed to the increase in proportion of occasional smokers as compared to regular smokers over this period,” said the market research company, which shared the results on March 26.

Millieu’s survey, conducted from Dec 16 to Dec 29, 2023, found that the proportion of occasional smokers had increased by 1.2 percentage points to 3.2 per cent, from Q3 2021 to the last quarter of 2023.

There was also an increase in the number of ex-smokers over the same period.

This was amid a decline in the proportion of regular smokers in the population in Singapore, from 10.5 per cent in Q3 2021 to 9.5 per cent in Q4 2023.

The online survey of 6,000 Singapore citizens and permanent residents, aged between 21 and 69, found that the alternative products like e-cigarettes were mostly used by regular or occasional smokers. The usage was highest among occasional smokers.

A similar increase in usage was also noted among non-smokers and ex-smokers.

Regular smokers were defined as those who smoked at least three sticks a day, and/or 10 sticks a week on average. Occasional smokers consumed fewer than three sticks a day, and 10 sticks a week on average.

Devices like vaporisers and e-cigarettes have been outlawed in Singapore since 2018, and medical professionals have warned that users can suffer serious injuries including respiratory diseases.