SMC imposes conditional restrictions on doctor over alleged lapses in care of Covid-19 patient

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Medical Council (SMC) has imposed interim conditions on a doctor for alleged lapses in the care of a Covid-19 patient who was medically evacuated from Batam, Indonesia.

The Singaporean man, 67, was pronounced dead 30 minutes after arrival at Tan Tock Seng Hospital/National Centre for Infectious Diseases (TTSH/NCID), on June 7, 2021.

Later that month, the Ministry of Health (MOH) lodged a complaint with the SMC against Dr Kong Sim Guan @ Sim Heng Guan, alleging that, as the only doctor involved in the evacuation, he had failed to provide the standard of care required of a doctor.

The SMC convened a Complaints Committee, which is set up each time a complaint is received to decide if any action is needed, to look into MOH’s complaint.

As this committee “was concerned that there is a real and potential risk that similar incidents may occur in the future in respect of medical evacuation or transport assignments involving Dr Kong”, an Interim Orders Committee (IOC) was convened to see if temporary measures were needed pending the conclusion of the case.

Dr Kong was informed of the IOC inquiry on July 3, 2023, and he attended the hearing on July 28.

The IOC decided to impose interim conditions on how Dr Kong may continue practising medicine, in order to protect the public until the case against him is resolved or for 18 months, whichever comes first.

Under the conditions, Dr Kong cannot offer or agree to act as a medical practitioner and/or provide medical services for any medical evacuation or medical transport assignments – except for immediate life-saving procedures.

He must also inform the SMC on where he intends to practise, and to inform any employer of these conditions.

At the time of the incident, Dr Kong was the clinical director of a private ambulance operator (PAO) tasked with the medical evacuation. He was deployed by the PAO to evacuate the patient, who had tested positive for Covid-19.

The man, who had other medical problems, was enclosed in a Portable Mobile Isolation Unit for the transfer to Singapore. Dr Kong was the doctor in charge of the patient from the Batam Ferry Terminal, via ferry and ambulance, to TTSH/NCID.

The names of the patient and the PAO were redacted from the IOC’s published decision.

Although Dr Kong knew a complication from Covid-19 was breathlessness, “it slipped his mind to bring an oximeter”, according to his first statement. But he had brought two oxygen cylinders. He said he had expected the PAO to provide him with all the necessary equipment.