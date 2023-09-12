Smart Nation agency and MCI’s digital development functions to merge

The Smart Nation Digital Government Group (SNDGG) is set to merge with the digital development functions of the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) to form a larger Smart Nation group.

The merged entity will be part of the Prime Minister’s Office and will be administered by MCI, said the SNDGG and MCI in a joint statement on Tuesday, adding that news of the merger was shared with affected staff on the same day.

The SNDGG currently oversees the Smart Nation strategy, the digitalisation of government services, and the development and application of digital technologies across Singapore.

Meanwhile, MCI leads the development of the digital economy, digital readiness and inclusion, regulation of digital infrastructure and data, online regulation, and digital and cyber security.

It also coordinates the Government’s information policy and public communications efforts.

The merger aims to strengthen the Government’s ability to advance the full range of its digital agenda, said the statement.

It went on to say that by combining the expertise of both the SNDGG and MCI, the newly formed entity is expected to better position Singapore to respond effectively to new opportunities and challenges in digital developments.

That said, there will be no changes to the status and structures of the statutory boards and agencies under MCI and the SNDGG.

Mrs Josephine Teo will continue to be Minister for Communications and Information, and Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cyber security.

Dr Janil Puthucheary and Mr Tan Kiat How, who are senior ministers of state for communications and information, will hold their current positions, with Dr Janil also continuing as Minister-in-charge of GovTech.

The merger will be carried out in phases, with MCI beginning its administration of the Smart Nation group on Oct 23, said the statement, which also added that other details will be announced in the coming months.