S'pore, Vietnam to build on nearly 50 years of ties with focus on digital economy: Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE - Singapore-Vietnam ties have grown from strength to strength since the two countries first established diplomatic relations in 1973, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Wednesday (Feb 23).

This is mainly due to the high level of trust at the political level, longstanding win-win partnerships, and strong people-to-people ties, he said ahead of a state visit by Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Singapore from Thursday to Saturday.

This will be the first state visit that Singapore is hosting since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency published on Wednesday, Dr Balakrishnan said that as Asean member states, Singapore and Vietnam are firmly committed to regional peace and stability as well as Asean centrality.

"In this regard, Singapore appreciates the constructive role that Vietnam has played since joining Asean in 1995. This was evident during Vietnam's Asean chairmanship in 2020, which established important mechanisms to help our region cope with the Covid-19 crisis collectively," he said.

Both countries are also firm supporters of a rules-based international order and international law, and are strongly committed to free trade.

They are both members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, and are the only two Asean countries with a free trade agreement with the European Union.

Dr Balakrishnan also highlighted the economic links and longstanding cooperation in human resource development between both countries.

Singapore ranks consistently as one of Vietnam's largest trading partners, and has been the leading source of foreign direct investment into Vietnam for two years running.

With cumulative investment of US$62.6 billion (S$84.2 billion) in over 2,600 projects in 45 out of 63 provinces in Vietnam, Singapore is also the top Asean investor in Vietnam, and third overall, after Japan and South Korea.

Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park, established 25 years ago, now has 10 industrial parks in seven localities, collectively attracting US$14 billion in investments and creating over 270,000 jobs in Vietnam.

Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations for both countries.

It will also be the 10th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership, which was established in 2013 to deepen political relations, economic and security and defence cooperation, and partnership in promoting regional and international cohesion and cooperation.

Dr Balakrishnan said leaders from both countries have built a high level of political trust and understanding over generations.

Both countries supported each other with critical medical supplies and equipment during the pandemic, and are looking into resuming safe travel, noted Dr Balakrishnan, who in June last year was the first Singapore minister to visit Vietnam since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

He said Singapore looks forward to keeping the partnership forward-looking by expanding into emerging areas.