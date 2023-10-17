Singapore signing agreements with Google, Microsoft to strengthen national cyber defence

SINGAPORE – To strengthen the Republic’s national cyber defence efforts, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) will be joining forces with Microsoft and Google.

In his opening keynote address at the Singapore International Cyber Week event at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced that the CSA is signing separate agreements with the two tech companies.

The CSA said the memoranda of understanding will facilitate cyberthreat intelligence sharing; joint operations to combat cybercrime and malicious cyber activity; exchanges on emerging and critical technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI); as well as capacity building efforts.

States and industry players share a collective responsibility to build a stable and secure cyberspace and these partnerships further Singapore’s commitment to continue working closely with key players, the agency said, adding that it welcomes more partnerships with other key industry players.

Mr Heng said that it is in the interest of Big Tech companies to build a digital domain that is secure, trusted, and inclusive, so that they can maximise their reach and impact.

“By working in partnership with the public sector, both sides can realise synergies and achieve better outcomes… We must encourage more of such public-private partnerships, to develop win-win solutions that safeguard and expand the public good,” he added.

Google vice-president of government affairs and public policy for Asia-Pacific Michaela Browning said that the company is proud to deepen its commitment to building greater cyber resilience in Singapore.

“Generative AI will present novel security risks, including misinformation and cyber threats, but will also become the foundation for a new generation of cyber defences through advanced security operations and front-line intelligence, if we are bold and responsible with its development and regulation,” she added.

Microsoft Singapore managing director Lee Hui Li said: “Such international collaborations will enhance our customers’ trust in the digital domain as we leverage collective capabilities and innovate with AI to combat emerging cyber threats.”

Singapore will also be launching a new training programme to better meet global demand for cyber training.

The SG Cyber Leadership and Alumni Programme is open to all countries, offering courses at the foundational, advanced and executive levels, said Mr Heng, adding that it will kick off its first course in March 2024.

“Participants can look forward to increased networking opportunities, and richer exchange of perspectives with participants from across the globe on the latest cyber issues,” he said.

To support this new programme, Singapore’s earlier funding commitment of $30 million for cyber-capacity building will be extended by another three years, from 2024 to 2026.