Singapore population reaches 5.7 million, with 22,550 new citizens in 2018

SINGAPORE - The population in Singapore has crossed the 5.7 million mark, buoyed by new citizens and births among Singaporeans, according to the annual Population in Brief report released on Wednesday (Sept 25).

Total population grew by 1.2 per cent from June last year to June this year, an increase of 65,000. This new rate is more than double that of the previous 12-month period when the population grew by just 0.5 per cent.

Citizen population grew by 0.8 per cent between June last year and June this year, to reach 3.5 million. There were 22,550 new citizens in 2018.

In the same period, the non-resident population grew by 2 per cent to reach 1.68 million as more foreign workers - in particular, work permit holders - were employed in the service and construction sectors.

The permanent resident population remained relatively stable at 530,000 as of June this year.

Meanwhile, the citizen population continued to age. Some 16 per cent of Singaporeans were aged 65 and above, compared with 15.2 per cent last year.

In the area of marriages, fewer citizens tied the knot last year. There were 23,632 marriages among Singaporeans, compared with 24,417 of such marriages in 2017.

The fertility rate also fell from 1.16 in 2017 to 1.14 last year. Citizen births was 32,413 last year, an increase of 0.2 per cent from the previous year.