Singapore, Israel reaffirm longstanding relationship during Vivian's visit

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog yesterday.

Both Dr Balakrishnan, who is in Israel for an official visit, and Mr Herzog reaffirmed the deep and enduring relationship between Singapore and Israel during the meeting, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) yesterday evening.

Dr Balakrishnan welcomed the strengthening of people-to-people ties between the countries.

He also noted that the Jewish community in Singapore has made historic and wide-ranging contributions to the country's development as a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country, MFA added.

Both leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments during the meeting.

The minister arrived in Israel on Monday and has held meetings with Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Orit Farkash-Hacohen. The visit to Israel comes on the back of Dr Balakrishnan meeting Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Malki on Sunday.

He had conveyed Singapore's intention to establish a representative office to the PA in Ramallah to coordinate the Republic's technical assistance and support the work of its representative to the PA. Dr Balakrishnan will depart Israel today for a working visit to the United Arab Emirates.