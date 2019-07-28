Singapore Government appoints Honorary Consuls-General in Athens and Papua New Guinea's Port Moresby

SINGAPORE - The Government of the Republic of Singapore has appointed Mr Fabian Clement Kin Chung Chow as the nation's Honorary Consul-General in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, with jurisdiction throughout Papua New Guinea.

In addition, Mr Theodore M. Kyriakou has been appointed Singapore's Honorary Consul-General in Athens, Greece, with jurisdiction throughout the Hellenic Territory of the Hellenic Republic, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) press statement.

Mr Chow will support the work of Singapore's Non-Resident High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Mr Chaly Mah Chee Kheong, while Mr Kyriakou will assist Singapore's Non-Resident Ambassador to Greece, Mr Koh Yong Guan.

As Honorary Consuls-General, Mr Chow and Mr Kyriakou will perform representational duties and notarial functions, as well as extend consular assistance to Singaporeans.

These appointments will further enhance Singapore's ties with Papua New Guinea and Greece, the MFA said.

Mr Chow, 58, is the Managing Director of Chebu Shipping and Coastal Shipping Company Ltd. He also serves as a director of Lae Biscuit Company, the deputy chairman of PNG Ports Ltd, and chairman of the Fresh Produce Development Agency in Papua New Guinea.

Mr Kyriakou, 45, is the Chairman of K Group, the conglomerate of companies owned by the Kyriakou family that includes global oil shipping business Athenian Holdings and international media and entertainment organisation Antenna Group.

He sits on the Board of Raine Holdings, which manages Raine Partners and Raine Venture Partners, private equity funds focused on entertainment, digital media and sports, where the Antenna Group is a cornerstone investor.

Mr Kyriakou is also a member of the Board of Advisers of Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business, as well as a member of the Advisory Board of Cambridge University's Centre for International Business & Management.

In addition, he is a member of the Business Advisory Council of the MBA International Programme at the Athens University of Economics and Business.