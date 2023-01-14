Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to visit Malaysia

SINGAPORE – Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Malaysia from Sunday to Wednesday, underscoring Singapore’s close ties with its northern neighbour.

Dr Balakrishnan will have an audience with the Malaysian King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, and call on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during the visit, said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Saturday.

The visit “underscores the longstanding friendship and close ties between Singapore and Malaysia, and aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation with the new Malaysian government”, the statement said

Dr Balakrishnan will also call on five Malaysian Cabinet ministers. They are Foreign Affairs Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, Defence Minister Mohamad Hasan, and Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

The Singapore minister, who will be accompanied by MFA officials, will also be meeting other Malaysian politicians and personalities, the statement said.