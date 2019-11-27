Singapore Flyer suspends operations over technical issue

The Singapore Flyer has suspended operations since Nov 19 following a technical issue involving one of its spoke cables.

In a statement announcing the suspension yesterday, a spokesman said that the move was a precautionary measure while the Flyer undergoes inspection, repairs and rectification works.

The operator said it will be working closely with the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), which regulates the safety of public amusement rides, before the ride is reopened to the public.

The Flyer told affected customers with prior flight bookings to get in touch with the customer service team on 6333-3311.

The public can also get updates on the Flyer's website, Facebook page and WeChat account.

The spokesman said: "We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to our guests and business partners."

The BCA told The Straits Times that it was alerted to the technical issue on Nov 19. "In the interest of public safety, BCA suspended the operations of the Singapore Flyer on the same day and instructed the ride operator to appoint a specialised professional engineer to investigate and propose appropriate rectification works," a BCA spokesman said.

"The ride will remain closed until the investigation is complete and the operator has carried out the necessary rectification works recommended by the specialised professional engineer to the satisfaction of BCA."

This is not the first time that the Flyer has broken down. Operations were also suspended on Jan 25 last year due to a "technical issue".

On Dec 23, 2008, a fire in the wheel control room caused the wheel to stop and 173 passengers to be trapped for about six hours.

On July 18, 2010, the ride was also shut down and more than 200 passengers were evacuated after lightning struck one of its electrical cables that supplied power to the air-conditioning systems.

The Flyer, which is 165m high and has a diameter of 150m, was officially launched in 2008.