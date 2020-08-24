Sign of the times... A slow return to some normality

No one's claiming Singapore is back to normal, but we are inching ever closer to it - and these days you take what you can get. This has meant some easing up since phase two of Singapore's reopening kicked in on June 19. Gatherings of up to five people got the green light, businesses including shops and department stores could reopen, while sports facilities like stadiums and swimming pools have been able to operate with safety measures in place. There is, however, no chance to toast the new freedom in a bar or pub, as they remain off-limits. But this has all been a welcome start, as The Straits Times picture desk found when it ventured out to see how people are regaining some sense of normality, albeit with a mask and safe distancing.