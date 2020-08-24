Sign of the times... A slow return to some normality

HOME IN FOCUS

HEADING BACK: A foreign worker walking past aisles marked out by metal poles and chains strung across a basketball court at an on-site dormitory at a Kim Keat Avenue worksite on Aug 19. As of that day, all dormitories were declared to be clear of Covid-19, including the standalone blocks in purpose-built dormitories that served as isolation or quarantine facilities. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
SHOOTING THE SEA BREEZE: Families enjoying the sea breeze at East Coast Park near Bedok Jetty on July 21. Since June 19, visits to nature areas for recreation have been allowed, with previously closed areas such as beaches being reopened to the public. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
ADMIRING THE JEWEL: The Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi Airport proved to be irresistible to shutterbugs, including these visitors taking a wefie on July 26. Under phase two of Singapore's reopening, retail outlets have been able to reopen with safe distancing measures in place. Dining in is also allowed, with not more than five people per table. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
MISSING THE SHOPPERS: People out and about in Orchard Road on Aug 16. The pandemic has decimated the tourism industry, with air travel crippled by border closures. Singapore recorded 2,200 visitor arrivals in June, down from 1.6 million in the same month last year. Visitors numbered 750 in April and 880 in May, compared with 1.6 million and 1.5 million last year. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
KEEPING THE FAITH: Devotees praying outside Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple in Waterloo Street on July 22. Since June 26, religious sites have been adhering to a range of measures for safety, such as requiring congregants to wear a mask at all times and not allowing singing and live performances. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
REDISCOVERING SIGHTS: Visitors at the Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay on Aug 11. The conservatory reopened to the public on Aug 6, joining the Flower Dome which had reopened in July. The attractions had been closed since the start of Singapore's circuit breaker on April 7. But the staff were hard at work to ensure they were well maintained and ready to reopen. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
WAITING FOR TOURISTS: With the plunge in tourist arrivals, Merlion Park, a major tourist attraction near the Central Business District, has seen far fewer visitors these days. Singapore took the unprecedented step of closing its borders to tourists in March. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
BACK IN THE SWIM OF THINGS: A swimming instructor with a face shield conducting a lesson at Sengkang Swimming Complex on July 1. During phase two of Singapore's reopening, ActiveSG swimming pools have sections separated by lane ropes for coaches to conduct lessons for students. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
PLAYING IT SAFE: A masked avocado figure outside a fruit stall at Adam Road Food Centre on Aug 17, near a safe distancing ambassador. Since April 14, it has been mandatory for everyone to wear a mask when they step out, as part of stricter measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
No one's claiming Singapore is back to normal, but we are inching ever closer to it - and these days you take what you can get. This has meant some easing up since phase two of Singapore's reopening kicked in on June 19. Gatherings of up to five people got the green light, businesses including shops and department stores could reopen, while sports facilities like stadiums and swimming pools have been able to operate with safety measures in place. There is, however, no chance to toast the new freedom in a bar or pub, as they remain off-limits. But this has all been a welcome start, as The Straits Times picture desk found when it ventured out to see how people are regaining some sense of normality, albeit with a mask and safe distancing.

